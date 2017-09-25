A dad’s ingenious self-made baby walker is sending the internet in fits of laughter when he chose to improvise rather than buying the walker his wife asked him to get.
Turn Your T-Shirt into a Tote Bag
Who knew that a shirt could double as a tote bag? You probably didn’t, but this little DIY video will have you looking at your closet in a whole new light.
Discovering God is Enough
What you do is not who you are! Christian comedian Chonda Pierce describes her efforts to base identity on Christ, instead of her marriage, parenting, and comedy career for the past 25 years. A great message for your faith.
Pain Be Gone | 14 Year Old Boy Gets His Smile Back
A group of teenage boys were together on the shore looking on curiously as the dental team triaged patients in Emo village.
“Does anyone have pain in their teeth?” asked oral health therapist, Dinah Haswell.
The boys all pointed to 14 year-old Eric. Dinah walked over to Eric and asked him, “Where is your pain, can you point with your finger?”
Eric responded, “Everywhere.”
Eric opened his mouth, and immediately Dinah knew he was speaking the truth. She recognised his condition as Amelogenesis Imperfecta, a genetic condition that affects the enamel of the teeth as they form. The condition takes many forms and varies in severity, but Eric’s case was the worst that Dinah had seen in her 33 years of dentistry. Eric had little to no enamel on any of his teeth – leaving nerve endings exposed. Brushing, eating, even breathing through his mouth would likely be very painful.
Dinah shared with Eric and his father that her team could help with his pain. A few moments later, Eric was in YWAM’s small boat making his way to the MV YWAM PNG’s onboard dental clinic. It would be his very first visit to the dentist.
Once Eric arrived, he was greeted by YWAM Medical Ships’ dentist, Dr John Phillips, and dental assistant, Patricia Voss. Eric opened his mouth wide, and John and Patricia got straight to work.
John and Patricia removed the diseased tooth structure and covered Eric’s molars and premolars with GC Fuji VII-EP – glass ionomer cement that releases fluoride to harden adjacent tooth structure, reduce sensitivity, and lessen his susceptibility to decay and tooth wear.
Eric’s top six front teeth were restored with composite resin; a stronger, harder material that would provide him with a more normal appearance when he smiles.
After just two hours, 22 of Eric’s teeth had been restored. The result left Eric with a restored smile and far less pain.
“I can’t imagine the pain that Eric was in. The restoration of his teeth should have a profound impact on his quality of life. I’m so glad his friends dobbed him in for a trip the dentist!” says Dinah.
The MV YWAM PNG has provided 5,305 dental procedures to patients throughout Papua New Guinea.
Support YWAM Medical Ships dental program by giving a tax deductible donation, just $25 can provide a person with dental treatment. Donate online at www.ywamships.org.au/paymentz/
*Story originally published on YWAM Medical Ships Australia
North Queensland Father’s Day Gift Ideas
While I love the sentiment of Father’s Day – let’s face it, finding the perfect gift for the Dad in your life can be downright difficult.
This year, instead of dreading the thought of looking for some item that will hopefully be useful, I’m looking for experiences to gift my Baby Daddy.
And fortunately, North Queensland has a ton to offer in this area so here are my top five North Queensland Father’s Day Gift Ideas.
5. Fishing Charters
This is ranking in at number five because my husband is infamous for missing never catching anything. But the reality is, I know lots of dads would love a day out on the boat and bringing home dinner would not be bad either! Aquascene Fishing tours start at $110 and include fishing gear, snorkeling gear and morning or afternoon tea. Fishing Charters Townsville also includes fishing equipment and caters for all levels of expertise.
4. Jetskiing
There aren’t many experiences here locally as adrenaline pumping as Jet Skiing! While it may be a shorter length of time, the need for speed is real and there’s nothing like the wind on your face as you soar over the waves. Starting at $95 for 30 minutes, this is a total winner with the men in my life! Jet Ski Hire Magnetic Island take bookings online!
3. White Water Rafting
The Tully River, not too far north, boasts all day rafting tours with Grade 3 & 4 rapids. Experience World Heritage Rainforest from the beautiful Tully River! The full day package includes a BBQ lunch and costs $179! Check availability online from RnR White Water Rafting.
2. Bushwalking
Send your favourite guy on a bushwalk on some of the region’s most gorgeous trails. Pack him with some favourite snacks and a book if that’s his thing and let him enjoy nature’s solitude. Or, if your kids are keen, send them along for a day of bonding! Cost = the petrol to get there and the price of snacks! Can’t beat that! Check out some of the great trails around at The Go Townsville.
1. Sleep in
If you’re a family with lots of little people, this just may be the greatest gift of all. Pack a bag with clothes and toothbrushes for the littles, and whisk them away at the first sign of waking. (Yes, even if it’s 5am) Grab a coffee for yourself, and leave some bacon and eggs ready to be warmed for your man. Sleep and bacon? How could you go wrong?!
However you celebrate the dad in your life, we hope your family has a special day!!
Photo by Les Anderson on Unsplash
